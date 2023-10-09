Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Linde by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Linde by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $373.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $266.22 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.68. The firm has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

