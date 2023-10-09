Alera Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $394.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $372.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.29.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

