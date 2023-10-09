11,473 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $281.06 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.75 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.71 and its 200-day moving average is $288.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

