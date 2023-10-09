HighMark Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 0.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.08. 484,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.