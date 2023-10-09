HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,126 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.1% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $91.92. 681,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,417. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.