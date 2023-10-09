Mosaic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,370 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.16 on Monday, hitting $392.40. The stock had a trading volume of 969,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,456. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $405.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

