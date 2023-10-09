Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSCO traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.33. The stock had a trading volume of 119,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,293. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.47. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.27.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

