Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 751 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.29. 882,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,112,226. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $457.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.