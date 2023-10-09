Acas LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Acas LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,129. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.08 and a 1 year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.