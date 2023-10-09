Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $841.24. 330,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $347.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $855.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $784.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

