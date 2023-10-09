First American Trust FSB Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.72.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

