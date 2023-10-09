6,429 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,089,119. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.