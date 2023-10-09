Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,547,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2,161.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 914,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,360,000 after buying an additional 874,493 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 762.7% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 101,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 89,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $105.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.