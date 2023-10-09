Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.
Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.78. 3,810,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,568,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
