Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $57.60. 466,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.