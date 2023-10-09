Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $57.60. 466,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
