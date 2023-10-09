Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.12. 1,688,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,229,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $147.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

