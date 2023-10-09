Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.12. 1,688,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,229,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

