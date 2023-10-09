Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $70.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.