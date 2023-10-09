Sterneck Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after buying an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

T stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. 8,219,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,586,656. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

