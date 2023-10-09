3,500 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 676,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,438. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

