Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Decreased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 4.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,330,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $623.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,551. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $660.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.25.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

