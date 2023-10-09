Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,655 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,968,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,358,000 after buying an additional 193,752 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.95. 9,736,075 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.