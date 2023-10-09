Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 48.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

SO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.09. 461,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock worth $2,581,455 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

