iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,250.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,163,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,468 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 692,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,255. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

