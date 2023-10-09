Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.33. 117,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,460. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

