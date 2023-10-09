Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises 2.2% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12,614.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,066 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $74,562,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,564.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 795,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after purchasing an additional 395,351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.55. 55,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

