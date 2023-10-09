iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.36. 1,614,302 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

