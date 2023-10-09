Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $156.63. The stock had a trading volume of 133,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,989. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

