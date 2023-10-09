Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $5.06 on Thursday, hitting $156.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

