Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,737 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.44.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.09. 65,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,325. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.37 and its 200 day moving average is $225.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

