QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,272 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.36. The stock had a trading volume of 276,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.87. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

