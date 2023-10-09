Field & Main Bank Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,133,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,310,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,215,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,914,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,364,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $67.95 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

