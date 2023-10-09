Field & Main Bank Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,209,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,049,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,604,000 after buying an additional 138,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $205.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $187.29 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.