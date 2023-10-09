Field & Main Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Field & Main Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.5% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $840.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $855.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $784.85. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The company has a market capitalization of $346.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

