iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,081,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 266,952 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

