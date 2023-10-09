Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $807,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

Tesla stock opened at $255.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average of $228.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

