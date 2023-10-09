Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,080 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.79.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.08 and a 52-week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

