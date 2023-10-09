Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 137,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PLD opened at $108.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.95.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

