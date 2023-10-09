The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,351,000 after acquiring an additional 242,517 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $115.00 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

