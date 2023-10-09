Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $225,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.65.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $157.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

