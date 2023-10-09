Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $567,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 88.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,445,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,043,000 after acquiring an additional 679,804 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

