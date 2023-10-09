Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys 200 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,512. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.07 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

