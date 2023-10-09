Arcataur Capital Management LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 155,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $16,946,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,419,181. The company has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.