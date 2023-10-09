Arcataur Capital Management LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 155,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $16,946,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 181,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Schlumberger Stock Up 4.5 %
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
