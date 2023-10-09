Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $8.42 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 3.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.87 on Monday, hitting $153.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.28 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

