Arcataur Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.44. 2,522,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,852,225. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

