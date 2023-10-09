Arcataur Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.84. 4,790,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,166. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average of $180.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

