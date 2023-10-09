Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $481,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.41.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,892. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.