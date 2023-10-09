The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Cut by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.26. The company had a trading volume of 578,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

