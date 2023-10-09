SWS Partners Buys 381 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

SWS Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.83. 216,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,460. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

