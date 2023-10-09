SWS Partners Trims Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SWS Partners decreased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,578 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 50,693 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,458,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 809,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 94,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 615,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 115,686 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 38,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,073. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

